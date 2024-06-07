Leeds United Offered A Lot Of Money – Former CEO On Whites’ Attempts To Sign Star

Former Club Brugge CEO Vincent Mannaert has revealed that in the summer of 2022, AC Milan were at a disadvantage against Leeds United in the hunt for one of the club’s Belgian stars.

Club Brugge headed into the summer transfer window in 2022 knowing that one of their gems was likely to leave the club given the interest he was generating.

AC Milan were desperate to snap him up, but Leeds offered key competition and at that time were armed with Premier League level cash.

The player in question was Charles De Ketelaere and Mannaert admits that Leeds did have an agreement in place to sign him from Club Brugge for a lot of money.

Mannaert is clear that he would have been happy if De Ketelaere had moved to Elland Road, but eventually understood the player’s desire was for AC Milan, even if the Rossoneri were compelled to improve their offer.

“It was not an easy negotiation. What didn’t work in Milan’s favor was the fact that Brugges had an agreement with Leeds for De Ketelaere”, he told Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com).

“The English offered a lot of money, more than what the Rossoneri then paid. I was in a position of power thanks to that offer from Leeds and as a result it wasn’t easy for [AC Milan sporting director] Paolo Maldini.

“I personally wouldn’t have had anything against it if Charles had gone to Leeds but then I accepted his desire to go to Milan.

“The problem is that the Rossoneri’s first offer was €22m…zero chance I would have accepted it!”

The attacking midfielder completed a move to AC Milan for a fee in the region of €35m, but was loaned out the following summer to fellow Serie A outfit Atalanta.

De Ketelaere was a key target for then Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta, but it is open to debate whether the Belgian would have kept the Whites afloat in the Premier League if he had joined.