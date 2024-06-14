Leeds United Not Making Noises About Being Determined To Keep Star

Leeds United are not making noises about being determined to keep hold of one of their key players who is expected to be in demand, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

After failing to win promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds are expected to need to wheel and deal in the transfer market this summer.

They will likely have to cash in on some players in a bid to balance the books and stay within financial rules.

Winger Crysencio Summerville, who shone brightly in the Championship last season, has been linked with Premier League sides including Liverpool.

And it is suggested that no one at Leeds is making noises about a determination to keep hold of him.

The Whites may have all but conceded that they are highly likely to lose the winger in the summer transfer window.

Leeds would be in line to make a big profit from selling Summerville, which would help to boost their finances.

Where Summerville might end up remains to be seen, but with Premier League interest, the Dutchman could have playing in the top flight firmly in his thoughts for next term.