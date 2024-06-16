Leeds United Will Miss Out On Financial Benefit If Pair Move This Summer

Leeds United will not benefit financially if two players they sold in the summer of 2022 move on again this summer, according to the Athletic.

Daniel Farke is looking at the prospect of losing key men from his squad this summer due to Leeds not getting back to the Premier League.

Leeds have several players who are attracting interest from other clubs and the Elland Road outfit may have to cash in.

Extra cash coming in from elsewhere would be welcome for the Whites and sell-on clauses in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, both sold in 2022, would help as the pair may move again this summer.

Leeds though did not include a sell-on clause in either deal and will not benefit if either or both players move.

Phillips has flopped at Manchester City and the Premier League champions are looking to offload him this summer.

Raphinha has also been linked with a possible big-money switch away from Barcelona.

Leeds will have to look elsewhere to boost their balance sheet though and player sales are widely expected at Elland Road.