Leeds United Was The Lowest Point – Former White Makes Admission

Weston McKennie has conceded that playing for Leeds United was the lowest point of his career as nothing went as planned at Elland Road.

The US midfielder spent the latter half of the 2022/23 season at Leeds and was unimpressive during his time at Elland Road.

Leeds were eventually relegated from the Premier League and McKennie returned to Juventus last summer where he has been a regular member of the squad.

The midfielder conceded that Leeds was probably the lowest point of his career and indicated that his performance levels at Elland Road were not good enough.

He also stressed that the managerial merry-go-round during his short stint at Leeds also made sure that nothing went according to plan.

“My time at Leeds was probably one of my lower points, if not the lowest in my professional career”, McKennie told The Athletic.

“I always look at the positive because I was at Juventus, playing week in and week out, and maybe I developed a little bit of comfortability or complacency, knowing I was going to play on the weekend.

“By going to Leeds and having the performance that I had there and the way that it just turned out in general — four coaches in five months, just nothing going to plan or how I imagined it.”

Juventus have been keen to sell him this summer but a move to Aston Villa fell through after he failed to negotiate exit compensation with the Serie A giants.

It remains to be seen whether he moves on from the Serie A giants in the ongoing transfer window.