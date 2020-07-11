Leeds United legend, World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies

One of English football’s brightest stars passed away on Friday.

Longtime England and Leeds United center back Jack Charlton, 85, suffered from a “long illness,” reports Sky Sports.

Charlton played every game of the 1966 World Cup for champions England and was a one club man with Leeds. He’s the older brother of Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton, a teammate on the World Cup-winning side.

Coming up with their academy, Charlton played 762 times for Leeds with 95 goals. He was the 1967 Football Writers Association’s Player of the Year and won both the Second and First Division with Leeds.

Charlton went on to manage Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday, and the Republic of Ireland.

This is from a Charlton family statement, via Sky Sports:

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life. He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.”

