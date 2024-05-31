Leeds United Foundation announce new partnership

McDonalds help fund extra PL Kicks session.

The Leeds United Foundation are pleased to announce a new partnership with the McDonald’s based at Elland Road that will support their Premier League Kicks (PL Kicks) programme.

Funding courtesy of the McDonald’s that is just a stone’s throw from the stadium, will help to provide a new PL Kicks session, building on the already successful initiative delivered in line with the Premier League.

This exciting support will help the club’s official charity to offer more free football sessions for disadvantaged children and young people across Leeds, with the new weekly session being set up in Beeston.

The Elland Road restaurant will sponsor the new sessions for a year as well as providing kit and equipment for the young participants to benefit in the new sessions.

The Kicks programmes engages with over 1,000 young people each year through structured football activities, enabling young people to find routes into education, training, and employment through various volunteering opportunities.

Through the sessions, there are marked improvements in young people’s football abilities by simply improving self-confidence alongside peers. The sessions have also been found to support improvements in academic achievements and greater leadership skills.

As part of the new partnership, a free prize draw was organised by the restaurant and the Foundation to promote the new Beeston Kicks sessions at Elland Road, with the winner being announced as Declan Jenkinson who won a signed Leeds United shirt presented by Tom Jamison the Franchisee at McDonald’s Elland Road, whilst runner-up Carla Mallard won two match tickets.

Tom Jamison, Franchisee at McDonald’s Elland Road spoke about the new sponsorship of the Beeston Kicks session, and he said: "It is a tremendous privilege to collaborate with the Leeds United Foundation and support the Beeston Kicks programme. As a local business, we are deeply rooted in the Beeston community, with many of our Crew Members coming from the area.

“This initiative allows us to give back to our community meaningfully and support the next generation. We are thrilled to provide not only the sponsorship but also the necessary kit and equipment for these sessions. Watching the progress and development of these young participants will undoubtedly be a highlight for us, and we are excited about the positive impact these sessions will have on their lives."

Rich Foye, Kicks Programme Lead at the Leeds United Foundation added: “McDonald's supporting a PL Kicks program in Beeston is a great investment in the community. The project offers to provide opportunities for young people to engage in sports, develop skills, and build positive relationships. It's wonderful to see businesses getting involved in initiatives that benefit local communities.”

To find out more about the Premier League Kicks programme at the Leeds United Foundation, please contact Kicks@leedsunited.com.