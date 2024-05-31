Leeds United face Valencia in pre-season friendly

Whites to face La Liga outfit at Elland Road.

Leeds United are pleased to announce a pre-season friendly at Elland Road against La Liga side Valencia CF.

The Spanish outfit will travel to West Yorkshire on Saturday 3rd August 2024, with action getting underway from 3pm.

Ruben Baraja’s side had a competitive 2023/24 campaign, finishing ninth in La Liga’s standings as they just missed out on European qualification.

The teams have history, having met in the 2000/01 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, as well as the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in both 1966 and 1967.

There has also been a previous friendly encounter which was played in the summer of 2004, ending in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Ticket information, as well as details for our other pre-season fixtures, will be announced in due course.

Pre-Season Friendly