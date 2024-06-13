Leeds United Face Premier League Competition For Key Target

Leeds United could face competition for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon as has attracted interest from the Premier League this summer, according to The Athletic.

Rodon had an impressive loan spell at Leeds last season where he was at the heart of their defence, linking up with Ethan Ampadu.

However, Leeds’ defeat in the Championship playoff final has forced the club to rejig their transfer plans for the summer.

Tottenham have taken up the option of extending the defender’s contract by one more year and Leeds are interested in re-signing him on loan once again.

However, it has been claimed that his impressive displays at Leeds last season have led to interest from the Premier League.

Leeds are hopeful that they can convince the centre-back to rejoin the club on loan this summer.

However, if Tottenham want to sell him, the Welshman would likely be beyond Leeds’ financial means.

Interest from the Premier League has also complicated Leeds’ pursuit of the centre-back this summer.

It also remains to be seen whether Rodon would be keen to play in the Championship if he has an offer from a Premier League club.