Leeds United Boosted As Star Rejects Other Offers For Elland Road Return

Leeds United have been boosted with the news that one of their loan stars is happy to return to Elland Road this summer after talks with Daniel Farke, despite offers from elsewhere, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Winger Brenden Aaronson was one of the first players to exercise a clause to leave Leeds on loan when they got relegated from the Premier League last year.

He spent last season on loan at Union Berlin and following Leeds’ failure to get promoted, the American was again expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Aaronson has decided to return to Leeds this summer after holding talks with Whites boss Farke.

The American wants to aid Leeds’ bid to get promoted to the Premier League again next season.

Aaronson had offers from his table from elsewhere, including in the Bundesliga, but is dropping into the Championship.

The American could have continued in the German top flight, following his loan at Union Berlin, who wanted him back.

However, he is in favour of playing for Leeds next season and trying to be part of a promotion-winning team.

Leeds believe that Aaronson has the quality to be a real asset in an area of the squad that lacked depth last season.