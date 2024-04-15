'Leeds are third favourites for promotion'

[BBC]

The end of the Championship season is fast approaching, with just three points separating the top three and fourth-placed Southampton six points behind with games in hand.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix believes Leicester City still have "a few wins left in the tank" as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

"Leeds are third favourites now. Ipswich are not completely collapsing - they're doing the best of the teams and they've got a big break now. They'll be able to see what they need to do. It could be high pressure but it could be a couple of points. They might just need one win and be done.

"Leicester, in theory, could have a four-point lead on Leeds so we're needing them to lose two of their last four games. They've been losing but will it continue? I'm sure they've got a few wins left in the tank.

"It's really interesting as things get settled. Obviously Blackburn beating us makes them safe. We need Huddersfield to still need something on the last day of the season [against Ipswich]."

