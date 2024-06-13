Leeds star Archie Gray makes HUGE future decision after Liverpool discussions

Reported Liverpool transfer target Archie Gray is set to FRUSTRATE any potential suitors for his signature this summer by staying with Leeds United for another season at least.

It’s been speculated that the Championship side would listen to bids for several of their top stars given their precarious financial position and having missed out on promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Reds have been linked with Gray along with the EFL’s Championship player of the year in Crysencio Summerville, with the Dutch striker reportedly available for around £35 million.

Leeds star Archie Gray makes HUGE future decision after Liverpool discussions

Gray might well cost considerably more given his contract extends to 2028 and, at 18, is one of the hottest prospects in the English game.

He played 52 games in all competition for the Whites last season, culminating in Championship playoff heartbreak against Southampton at Wembley.

The homegrown prospect broke through under Daniel Farke as a midfielder but was also named at right back for considerable portions of the campaign.

Archie Gray wants to stay with Leeds

With speculation mounting that he could make way this summer, it’s now been revealed that Gray and his advisors intend to remain with his boyhood club despite having contact with Liverpool ahead of the transfer window.

“The whole Gray family are very considered in their thinking, and very content to stay, even if it’s another season in the Championship,” transfer journalist Ben Jacobs told the Just Joe Football Show.

“He has come through the under-21s and ultimately one breakthrough season doesn’t mean you have to jump ship.

“I’m not sure many of the clubs linked with Gray can offer him the game time necessary for his development.

“Look at Liverpool, who are very close to the Gray family, and I know for a fact that the player, the player’s family and those around him respect the people at Liverpool who have made contact, particularly the chief scout Barry Hunter.

“In the Gray family’s opinion, the best place for him is Leeds United and so it is going to take something pretty special, or urgent financially speaking from Leeds’ perspective, to change that.”

