Leeds sign Warrington winger Russell on loan

Matty Russell also spent time on loan with Hull FC this term - making two appearances [SWPix.com]

Leeds Rhinos have signed winger Matty Russell on a loan deal from fellow Super League side Warrington Wolves until 11 July.

The 30-year-old began his career with Wigan Warriors and has since had spells with Hull FC, Toronto Wolfpack, Toulouse Olympique and Leigh Leopards.

Russell has made 112 appearances across two spells with the Wire, including one this season, and has also spent time on loan at Hull FC this term.

“I am really pleased to be coming to the Rhinos and having the opportunity to get some game time," Russell said.

"I know Leeds have had some injuries to their wingers so my agent got in touch and suggested the move would be good for everyone and I am pleased that the move has come about."

Leeds are currently seventh in Super League this season having won six of their 11 games so far in 2024.