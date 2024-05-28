Leeds season review: 'Outstanding effort'

[BBC]

Season Rating: 8/10

Despite the season ending on a low, 90 points and club records broken – in the context of the chaos of last summer – has to be considered an outstanding effort.

Manager Assessment

In the aftermath of the play-off final loss, there has been disgruntlement among some Leeds fans over Daniel Farke. But the German has surely done more than enough to deserve another go. He steadied the ship, galvanised the squad, broke records and missed out by fine margins. And with another busy summer ahead, Farke staying will also provide some necessary stability.

Unsung hero

While most of the talk, focus and admiration of fans and media has been on Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray, Dan James went largely unsung. The Welshman had 20 goal involvements from 28 starts this season. And he left Wembley in massive credit with fans – a huge gash across his forehead, inches away from a spectacular goal – and chasing every lost cause in defence and attack.

Player you'd most like to sign

Joe Rodon should be top of the shopping list. Liam Cooper looks to have played his last game at Elland Road and Leeds benefited from Ethan Ampadu in midfield. Rodon paired well with Pascal Struijk and Ampadu, and was brilliant all season – the best loan since Benjamin White. We need a centre-back and he has proven his worth.

Best Away Fans

Plymouth Argyle fans impressed with their vocal away support. Having played Argyle four times this season, Leeds fans know the journey is long, but they turned up each time, vocal and in numbers.

Adonis Storr can be found at The Roaring Peacock