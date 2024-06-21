Leeds' Harrison set for second loan spell at Everton

Jack Harrison scored three Premier League goals and one in the FA Cup during a loan spell with Everton last season [Getty Images]

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is set to return to Everton for a second successive season-long loan.

Harrison, 27, spent last term at Goodison Park following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League.

With the West Yorkshire club consigned to another campaign outside the top flight, Harrison has signed another deal with Everton for 2024-25.

It will be Harrison's sixth season as a loan player.

He initially moved to Manchester City from MLS partner club New York York City in 2018.

Harrison did not play a first-team game for the Blues but went on loan at Middlesbrough before spending three seasons at Leeds, eventually making his move to Elland Road permanent in 2021.

The former England Under-21 international, who scored four goals for the Toffees last term, is under contract at Leeds until 2028.