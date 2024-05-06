'How are Leeds going to turn this around for the play-offs?'

[Getty Images]

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix ask how Leeds United missed out on automatic promotion and look ahead to their play-off campaign.

Ipswich's victory guaranteed their promotion alongside Leicester on the final day but the Whites lost 2-1 at home to Southampton anyway to set up a semi-final against Norwich City. If they overcome the Canaries and Russell Martin's team beat West Brom then they will meet Saints again in the play-off final.

BBC Radio Leeds' Pope said: "Southampton played really well and looked brave and strong and like a team that is not scared of going into the play-offs which they've known they will for a few weeks.

"Very quickly any kind of realistic hope became realism that it wasn't going to happen.

"It felt a bit flat really and I was thinking 'how are they going to turn this around based on the last couple of weeks'? They can but it's difficult to feel it right now."

Rix added: "Rest they need I think because everyone looks a bit done. I think there's a little bit of narrative that people aren't trying but I just think it was a bridge too far.

"We all thought going into this little run of games on that great form and being top was really great and would give us the enthusiasm and motivation for the last eight games to just drive through and keep it in our hands but is has been the complete opposite."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds