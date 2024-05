[Getty Images]

Leeds have announced they will face La Liga side Valencia in a pre-season friendly at Elland Road.

The six-time Spanish champions will travel to West Yorkshire on Saturday 3 August, with kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

Ruben Baraja’s side finished ninth in La Liga last season, just missing out on European qualification.

The teams have previously met in the 2000-01 Champions League semi-finals, as well as in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in both 1966 and 1967.