Leeds end York's unbeaten run in Women's Super League

Caitlin Beevers scored the decisive try as Leeds ended York Valkyrie's long unbeaten Women's Super League run [Getty Images]

Leeds Rhinos ended York Valkyrie's 14-match unbeaten run in Women's Super League to keep pace with leaders Wigan at the top of the table.

The Rhinos came out 16-10 victors at York Community Stadium to gain revenge for their defeat by the Valkyries in last season's Grand Final.

Tries from Shona Hoyle and Caitlin Beevers and four Ruby Enright goals saw Rhinos home after Eboni Partington had put the home side ahead and Lacey Owen had gone over to put York within one score.

In the other WSL game, newcomers Barrow suffered their third-straight defeat, going down 10-6 at Warrington Wolves.

York unbeaten WSL run ends

The last time Valkyrie experienced defeat in a regular season Women's Super League game was in July 2022, when they went down to St Helens.

Leeds have pushed them closer than most in that fine run since, spoiling what would have been a 100% regular season record last season with a 12-12 draw after beating them in the 2022 Grand Final - York's last defeat in the competition as a whole.

They went unbeaten in 10 league games last season, won both play-off games to win the title and started this league season with wins over Saints and Barrow.

Valkyrie gave notice that they were intent on making it three wins from three this season, as they seek to become the first team to retain the title, when Partington finished a slick handling move and Tara Jane Stanley kicked the extras.

Leeds hit back as Hoyle made use of a Beevers break and offload, and with Enright converting and adding a penalty, Rhinos were 8-6 ahead at the break.

Beevers then scored for the third consecutive game and Enright again added the extras and a penalty that meant Owen's late try was not enough.

Wolves bounce back

Warrington were on the end of a 68-0 thrashing by Rhinos in their previous outing but they grabbed their second win of the season against newly-promoted Barrow.

The Cumbrian outfit, who have lost to Wigan and York in their opening games, made it tough for the home side but Dani Bound's slick feet carried her over the line for the opener with Charlie Magraw converting for a 6-0 half-time lead.

Raiders levelled through Vanessa Temple's try and Jodie Litherland's conversion but Warrington took advantage of an accidental Barrow offside close to their own line which gave Abi Johnston the opportunity to win it.