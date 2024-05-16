Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell crashes £60,000 Range Rover into police car outside Elland Road

The side of the police car was badly damaged - Yappapp

Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell was involved in a collision which badly damaged a police car outside Elland Road ahead of the team’s crunch play-off semi-final second leg.

Telegraph Sport understands Cresswell is still available for the squad despite police inquiries into the circumstances of his Land Rover Defender hitting a Peugeot police patrol vehicle. Officers confirmed they had launched inquiries into the circumstances of the smash as players reported to the stadium shortly after 10am.

Eyewitnesses saw defender Cresswell, 21, behind the wheel of his £60,000 vehicle after the collision happened near the club ticket office on Elland Road. It was not clear who was at fault for the collision but the severely damaged West Yorkshire Police patrol car was left significantly worse off, badly damaged to a front and rear wing and its doors. An officer received medical treatment for minor injuries but no other injuries were reported.

Police launching inquiries at the scene were seen clearing debris from the crash, which had scattered across the road outside the West Stand. The drama will have been an unwelcome distraction for a Leeds side facing their biggest game of the season, against Norwich after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Cresswell has been a regular substitute for Daniel Farke’s side.

A force spokesperson said in a statement: “At 10.13am today (Thursday), police were notified of a collision involving a police car and a Land Rover Defender on Elland Road, Leeds. An officer received medical treatment for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”

