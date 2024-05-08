Leeds debut hero Lumb facing long lay-off

Leeds Rhinos teenager Riley Lumb has been ruled out of action for a "lengthy" period with a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old marked his Super League debut with two tries in the 18-12 win at Hull FC last month, one of them a spectacular run.

The full-back, a Leeds academy product who helped them to the Under-18s Grand Final win in 2022, kept his place for last weekend's 46-8 win over London Broncos.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said Lumb is now ruled out for the foreseeable future and could go under the knife.

"He's going to see a consultant to see whether surgery is required but it will be a lengthy lay-off either way," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's disappointing for sure because he showed us what he can do, not only in the Hull match but in pre-season and in training at the start of the season he's been really going well.

"We'll support him but he's a kid that understands that it's a bump in the road and he'll be back for sure."

There was better news for Leeds as half-back Brodie Croft, who is set to miss Saturday's trip to play Catalans Dragons, expected to return for the following game against St Helens on May 24.