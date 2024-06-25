Leeds ask fans not to travel to Germany for pre-season camp

[Reuters]

Leeds United will go to Germany for a pre-season training camp in July - however, the club has asked supporters not to travel to follow the team.

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond control of the club, we have recently been informed that any friendly matches played in Germany have been ordered to take place behind closed doors," said a club statement.

"We understand that supporters will be frustrated at this news, as we are equally as a club. We have explored all possible avenues - however, it has not been possible to overturn this decision.

"As always, we would like to thank you for your commitment and dedication, but in light of the above, we kindly ask supporters expecting to see Leeds United in pre-season training or matches not to travel to Germany."

The club added that it is in discussions about potentially streaming coverage of any matches that Leeds play during the trip.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said: "This will be disappointing to the Leeds United supporters who always travel in large numbers wherever pre-season has been held.

"Already the reaction from some on social media is: 'Why not play in a different country?'

"As I understand it, the German authorities and police will be stretched after hosting Euro 2024, so the order has been given to not allow fans to attend the friendly matches next month and hence dates and potential opponents have not been released at this stage."