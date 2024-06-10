Leeds appoint Blease as sporting director

Ian Blease will start his role with Leeds Rhinos on 17 June [Swpix.com]

Leeds Rhinos have appointed Salford director of rugby Ian Blease as their new sporting director.

The 59-year-old is the first to hold the sporting director role at the Rhinos and they say he will "provide strategic direction, leadership and oversight of the rugby department".

"I think this is an exciting time to be joining such a historic and iconic club with a heritage that is known world wide," Blease told the club website.

"I can come in and take over the rugby side of things which will begin with in-depth scrutiny of what is working well and what needs to happen to take us forward."

The Rhinos are seventh in Super League, with seven wins from their 13 matches.