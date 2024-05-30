Leeds announce Red Bull deal

[Getty Images]

Leeds United have announced Red Bull as their new front of shirt partner in a deal which will also see the company take a minority stake in the club.

The club said the new multi-year agreement will "bring in new commercial revenues as well as additional capital investment".

The partnership will come into affect at the start of the 2024-25 season, with the club stating that the minority stake will "further enable the club to compete on and off the pitch" as they seek promotion from the Championship.

Leeds Chairman Paraag Marathe said: “As Chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future. Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Leeds missed out on promotion back up to the Premier League after Sunday's 1-0 play-off final defeat to Southampton.