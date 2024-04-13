Leeds 0-1 Blackburn: Sammie Szmodics grabs winner as Rovers pull off stunning Elland Road win

Sammie Szmodics' late goal gave relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers a shock victory as Leeds United again failed to take a chance to go top of the Championship.

It was Szmodics' 30th goal of a remarkable season for the Republic of Ireland international - and inflicted Leeds' first home defeat of the campaign.

Keeper Aynsley Pears' long kick was flicked on by Sam Gallagher to Tyrhys Dolan, whose excellent pass put Szmodics through.

Szmodics coolly slotted past keeper Illan Meslier to leave the Elland Road crowd stunned.

For the second time in the space of a few days, leaders Leicester losing handed both Leeds and Ipswich chances to go top.

Leeds failed to take that opportunity in midweek, managing just one shot on target during a goalless stalemate at home to Sunderland on Tuesday, and Ipswich also drew 0-0 at home, to Watford, 24 hours later.

The Suffolk side will, however, go top if they get at least a point at home to Middlesbrough later on Saturday.

Following Leicester's 1-0 loss at Plymouth on Friday evening, Leeds were determined not to fluff their lines again.

But Blackburn were also looking to make amends, having been thrashed at 5-0 at Bristol City, and they defended well, frustrating the raucous home crowd.

Pears kept out first-half strikes from Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts, while Ilia Gruev missed a decent chance for Leeds when he headed wide of the near post after good work on the left by Crysencio Summerville.

The visitors were happy to defend in numbers and did not threaten until a counter-attack five minutes before half-time.

Szmodics pounced on Summerville's under-hit pass to Roberts and darted towards the left-hand edge of the penalty area before seeing his low shot pushed away by Meslier.

Although Leeds were straight back on the front foot after the interval, with Gnonto firing just wide, they survived two major second-half scares.

After Meslier gave the ball away with a woeful throw, Joe Rankin-Costello blasted narrowly wide.

And a miraculous piece of defending by Roberts - again after Leeds gave the ball away - then prevented a certain goal.

Szmodics, on the right of the penalty area, centred towards Dolan, who was denied a simple close-range finish by Roberts somehow managing to divert the ball away from him.

Leeds went close on three occasions before Szmodics' winner.

Pears denied Junior Firpo, Gnonto was just unable to get a touch at the far post to Daniel James' shot, and Patrick Bamford headed a James cross over the bar.

As Daniel Farke's side desperately sought an equaliser, they appealed in vain for a penalty when Bamford went down in the box in the final moments - and a member of the Leeds coaching staff was red-carded for his angry reaction in the technical area to the spot-kick not being given.