Lee Westwood: Tiger Woods ‘seals the PIP’ and other reaction to his announcement on 2022 Masters

Andy Nesbitt
·3 min read
In this article:
Ever since Tiger Woods went to Augusta National last week to see if he could handle playing the course we’ve been waiting for the five-time Masters champ to make an announcement on whether or not he will be playing in this year’s event, which starts Thursday.

We finally got an update from Tiger on Sunday morning when he tweeted some news, saying he’s heading back to Augusta on Sunday where he will continue to prepare and practice before making a decision later this week.

Tiger, of course, suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident last year and has only played in the PNC Championship (where he was allowed to use a cart) with his son, Charlie, last December.

Here’s Tiger’s update, followed by what others in the golf world are saying:

