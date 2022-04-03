Lee Westwood: Tiger Woods ‘seals the PIP’ and other reaction to his announcement on 2022 Masters

Ever since Tiger Woods went to Augusta National last week to see if he could handle playing the course we’ve been waiting for the five-time Masters champ to make an announcement on whether or not he will be playing in this year’s event, which starts Thursday.

We finally got an update from Tiger on Sunday morning when he tweeted some news, saying he’s heading back to Augusta on Sunday where he will continue to prepare and practice before making a decision later this week.

Tiger, of course, suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident last year and has only played in the PNC Championship (where he was allowed to use a cart) with his son, Charlie, last December.

Here’s Tiger’s update, followed by what others in the golf world are saying:

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

.@TigerWoods has already said he will attend Champions Dinner Tuesday night. If past is prolog, he will play today around evening time. Tuesday and Wednesday weather forecast looks horrid, so maybe a practice round Monday https://t.co/BQqpgtI0F1 — Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) April 3, 2022

Tiger Woods announced this morning that it will be “game-time decision on whether I compete” at the Masters. Feels fitting to type “game-time decision” on a Sunday again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2022

Wonder if this means an interview schedule is coming 😁 https://t.co/iC37ZTZeiX — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) April 3, 2022

Well just like that @TigerWoods seals the 2022 PiP 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XUmaUGy8Zv — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) April 3, 2022

Tiger Woods was inside this car 404 days ago suffering a number of serious injuries and feared he could lose his right leg. Twenty-five years ago he won his first green jacket by 12. Today, he’s a game-time decision to make his return to golf at next week's Masters. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/pvpQ3rbPNQ — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) April 3, 2022

Tiger Woods says that he is headed to Augusta National and that it will be a "game-time decision" if he plays The Masters. Brian Crowell and Frank Darby react to the news.@TigerWoods I @Fdarbs I @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/gSkVcwF3nJ — SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) April 3, 2022

My anxiety over this now extended to Thursday. What a Masters week unlike any other this will be. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Best week of the year!! https://t.co/vS6ttLKROp — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) April 3, 2022

Game-time decision. Gimme ALL of the pre-tourney intrigue. Hope he can play. Fired up to get there. https://t.co/wZMSWJqrgH — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) April 3, 2022

Tiger Woods officially a "game-time decision" for the Masters which means a LOT of analyzing how he's walking these next few days. Unless something happens, I think he'll play. Sources familiar with his practice have said he has speed and his game looks good. Now, we wait… — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 3, 2022

“The plane is taking off soon and I’m gonna save you weirdos the embarrassment of flight tracking.” https://t.co/2dS7WCUZ8Z — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 3, 2022

1

1