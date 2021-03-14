Lee Westwood taking son Sam to play Augusta, before he caddies at Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s been a busy few weeks for Lee Westwood and there doesn’t seem to be any letup in sight.

Westwood began the final round at The Players Championship with a two-stroke lead but struggled on the front nine and finished a shot behind eventual champion Justin Thomas. The Englishman also finished runner-up last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and he’s scheduled to play next week’s Honda Classic. But before that, he has a special trip planned with his son.

“I've got a fun couple of days coming up. I'm going to play Augusta with my son, Sam. Tomorrow's going to be a good Monday,” Westwood said.

Westwood, a two-time runner-up at the year’s first major who will be making his 20th start at Augusta National, said he plans to have his son caddie for him at next month’s Masters.

“It's the first time he's played there. He's been there with me years ago, but he's caddying for me this year in the Masters itself, so I figure I'm taking him to play 36 holes Monday and Tuesday,” Westwood said. “Be a good lads-and-dads trip. Looking forward to it.”

