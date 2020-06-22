Rory McIlroy (R) of Northern Ireland and Lee Westwood of England walk off of the 18th green after they finished their final round of the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club on September 9, 2012 - Lee Westwood: Rory McIlroy has probably had a rethink after comments on PGA Tour earning ranking points - GETTY IMAGES

Lee Westwood believes Rory McIlroy has “probably had a rethink” after his declaration last week that European Tour golfers have no right to complain about their PGA Tour counterparts being able to earn ranking points despite the rest of the world’s male circuits being in lockdown.

McIlroy made his controversial comments at the RBC Heritage event in Hilton Head, where the world No 1 finished in a tie for 41st on Sunday, 11 shots off Webb Simpson’s winning total.

After the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Bernd Wiesberger criticised the decision to restart the rankings system when the US circuit resumed, McIlroy asked why they did not travel over to America, saying: “If you really care about your career, you should be here.”

Westwood was another who elected to remain in Britain, but thinks McIlroy focused on the wrong category of players in his tirade.

“Rory’s entitled to his opinion but what he fails to explain is that only a handful of European Tour players are eligible for those PGA Tour events,” Westwood told Worldwide Golf. “European players ranked from 50th upwards couldn’t get in - and that’s the issue.

“You’ve all these Americans playing for world ranking points and they’re going to go past the Europeans in the rankings because the latter have no tournaments to compete in. The world rankings are very important with regards to getting into majors and World Golf Championships, and to me it doesn’t seem fair that the Europeans, South Africans and Australians who play on the European Tour lose out purely because of a global pandemic.

“I did send Rory a text and we had a little chat about his comments. He’s probably had a rethink.”

The European Tour officially resumes at the British Masters in Newcastle in four weeks’ time. Meanwhile, McIlroy is playing in his third tournament in as many weeks in the Travelers Championship, that starts in Connecticut on Thursday.

Having risen to fifth in the world, courtesy of his second title of the year, Simpson is also in the Hartford field as is Mexican Abraham Ancer, who came runner-up in South Carolina. However, Tyrrell Hatton, the Englishman who finished third, two off Simpson, is skipping the Travelers and will reappear next week in Detroit.