Lee Westwood: ‘I love the European Tour but now I wonder what it is’

Lee Westwood tees off his 30th season of the DP World Tour knowing that these back-to-back events here and next week in Dubai could be his last on his home circuit before he is hit with a lifetime ban.

Inevitably, there is anger, but the Englishman’s overriding emotions on the range at Yas Links on Wednesday seemed to be more of bafflement and sadness.

The Tour future of Westwood – and other veterans such as Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson – will be decided in a legal hearing in London in three weeks’ time. A judge will deem if Wentworth HQ has the power to issue sanctions to members who joined LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway league.

The rumblings on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Championship is that the verdict is too close to call, so Westwood and the other rebels are in a state of limbo.

“I’m not going to get into a guessing game and will cross that bridge when I have,” Westwood, 49, told Telegraph Sport. “But what I will say is this – it is my 588th event and I love the European Tour and like to think I’ve supported it better than anyone who has been in my position. Yet I look at the Tour now and wonder what it is.”

Westwood played his first event in 1994. “I was 20 and remember it well,” he said. “Madeira Island Open, January. Howard Clark and Mark James were up there and I think Mats Lanner won. I finished tied 19th and won about £2,100. It was a far cry from then to here.”

A similar finish on Sunday would earn Westwood approximately £100,000. A staggering leap, no doubt, but Westwood peers down the starting sheet and feels alarm.

“It’s a $9 million (£7.25 million) tournament and there is only one member of the world’s top 20 [Shane Lowry],” he said. “People might claim that as LIV players we aren’t welcome here, but probably because of this field, I’ve had loads coming up to me and thanking me for playing.

“I’m not being disrespectful to 15th place on the Challenge Tour but they have got in this week and this is a short field because of the daylight with only 120-odd players. I’ve never known it go so far down the list. And we all know why.”

‘With the world rankings as they are, it’s a double whammy for this Tour’

The PGA Tour has responded to the threat of LIV by introducing 13 elevated events with $20 million (£16.1 million) prize funds. The players who want to contest the Tour’s hastily introduced $100 million (£81 million) Player Impact Programme must play in at least 12 of these and appear in three other events. The American Express Championship – taking place in California and also starting on Thursday – boasts an $8million purse, but has five of the world’s top 10. Go figure, says Westwood.

“Next week’s field in Dubai is similar to here,” Westwood said, acknowledging the presence of world No 1 Rory McIlroy in the Desert Classic, albeit only because of a seven-figure appearance fee.

“So you have two $9 million events, back to back, an hour’s drive apart, in near perfect conditions. If you’re not going to get strong fields, like half a dozen of the world’s top 20, to these, then you’re never going to get them are you?

“The PGA Tour is forcing the hands of its top players to play and it stops them from appearing here. The FedEx Cup is structured around making every player play every week they can, which doesn’t leave much left for anyone else does it? And with the world rankings as they are now – and I’ve said enough about that – it’s a double whammy for this Tour.”

Westwood has been far from alone in criticising the new rankings system. Tiger Woods has called for it to be fixed, as has Jon Rahm, and Keith Pelley, the European Tour chief executive, has vowed to bring up the issue the next meeting of the World Rankings board.

‘I wasn’t on list of past champions – I won here three years ago’

The son of a Worksop maths teacher could be a Tour outcast by then – playing in the 14-event LIV Golf League and presumably competing intermittently on the Asian Tour – and if that comes to pass his final months will only be memorable for the wrong reasons.

Granted, many will argue he brought it on himself by taking the £22 million to join LIV, but his 25 titles, three order of merits, and enormous contribution to the Ryder Cup should surely not be erased from history. “With the hearing, there is going to be some sort of line drawing in the sand,” he said. “Clarity will be good because everything has been so vague, too vague.

“Why not let us play in the pro-am at Wentworth [at the BMW PGA Championship in September] and here this week? Why would you not have, for instance, me and Poults playing. That doesn’t do the sponsors much good, does it?

“Why not treat us the same until there’s a decision? There was a list of past champions put out this week and I wasn’t on it. I won here three years ago.

“There’s been no animosity from the other players here and if HSBC, the sponsors here, wanted me to do something for them, then of course I would. But there was a message sent out the other day to all the players here and it was just propaganda, stoking up tensions with the pros who aren’t with LIV against those who are with LIV. Why do that? Just wait for the hearing and go from there. However you look at it, it is a shame.”