Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks signs with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City metro native will get the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

Lee’s Summit West and K-State alum Phillip Brooks signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as undrafted free agent.

Brooks spent six years at K-State, where he earned All-Big 12 honors twice as a punt returner and kick returner. He was first-team in 2020 and second-team in 2022.

Mizzou leads local prospects selected in the NFL Draft

He also earned third team All-American as a returner in 2020. He finished the 2023 season with 53 receptions for 589 yards and five touchdowns.

Brooks left K-State second all-time in punt return touchdowns and fourth in receptions. He also earned first team All-State during his senior year at Lee’s Summit West.

He will look to make his mark and earn a roster spot on the team. Brooks will get his first opportunity at the Chiefs Rookie minicamp from May 4-6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.