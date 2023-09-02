Lee’s Summit resident returns home Friday night to find house on fire, then calls 911

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Southwest Whistle Drive Friday night.

That evening, the homeowner came back around 9:20 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a blaze inside. The residence was empty, according to a statement from the fire department.

The fire was extinguished just before 10 p.m. and had caused “heavy damage” to the kitchen and second-floor bedroom.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen. Its cause has yet to be determined.