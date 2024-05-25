Lee, Southern rack up SAC soccer honors

May 24—It was a memorable season for both the Lee County and Southern Lee women's soccer teams.

The Lady Jackets had what was by far the most successful season in program history, winning 22 games and the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title, then following through with the first state playoff win in school history.

Meanwhile, Southern Lee was enjoying a resurgence after three consecutive losing seasons. The Lady Cavaliers had bottomed out with just three wins in 2023, but had new leadership and a new approach this spring. It took them just five matches to exceed their win total of a year ago. Southern posted a 10-10 season and just narrowly missed going to the 3A state playoffs.

For those accomplishments, both teams received accolades during the coaches' meeting at the end of the regular season. Three of the individual awards were shared between the Lady Jackets and Lady Cavaliers, and seven of the 20 All-Conference selections were shared between the two programs.

After the tournament, Lee County had the best overall record against SAC opponents. This was reflected in the postseason honors, as the Lady Jackets' Gillian Garrison was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, and junior Ava Perez was the co-Defensive Player of the Year. It was the third year in a row that Garrison had received this honor.

Meanwhile, Southern Lee's turnaround season was recognized by the other programs in the conference, and first-year head coach Anna Fish was named as the SAC Coach of the Year for 2024. Fish kept the award in Lee County, as it had gone to the Lady Jackets' Brad Wicker last year.

Garrison and Perez headed up a contingent of five Lee County players named All-Conference. In fact, three of the Lady Jackets were holdovers from a year ago. Perez' teammate on the Lee defense, sophomore Addy Allen, also made it again this year. Midfielders Lila Moshfegh and Ava Baldwin were first-time selections to the All-Conference team.

Southern Lee received two selections to the team, both of them mainstays to anyone who follows Lady Cavalier soccer. Sophomore forward Ryan Phillips was joined by junior midfielder Brooke Burrus on the team.

Most, if not all, of these players are expected to be named to the All-Region, and in the case of Garrison, the All-State team for the NC Soccer Coaches Association, but those lists had not been officially released as of Friday.

Garrison, a senior striker who has also played soccer and golf for Lee County, has been a dominant player throughout her career. Her senior season was her best, as she scored 67 goals and had 20 assists. Garrison's season total of 154 points was fifth in the nation going into the weekend, according to MaxPreps, and her 67 goals ranked ninth. She was fourth in the state behind Abby Connolly of East Davidson (78), Ellie Garrison of Wheatmore (71) and Sofia Viana of Seaforth (68), but first in the 3A East by 18 goals over Emory Gibson of Southern Nash.

Gillian Garrison will continue her career after graduation at Campbell University this fall.

Perez earned her honor for strong defensive play, but was actually a threat on the offensive end as well, scoring 10 goals with 12 assists over the course of the season. She spent most of her time in the midfield opposite Moshfegh, a junior who had a tremendous breakout season with 14 goals and 19 assists; and Baldwin, a sophomore whose 18 goals were second on the team to go with a dozen assists.

Allen, who was an immediate impact player for the Lady Jackets when she arrived on campus a year ago, was often Lee's last line of defense against enemy attackers, and was always called upon by Wicker to kick the team out of danger, either as a sweeper, or by taking all of the goal kicks. Allen actually made seven assists as part of the attack, most of them on clear-out balls that made it to either Garrison or Moshfegh and sparked a counter.

Southern Lee will go into next season with the county's top returning goal-scorer, and one of the best in the state in Phillips, who scored 40 goals this season to rank seventh in the 3A East and second in the SAC behind Garrison. Many of those goals were assisted by Burrus, whose 20 assists tied Garrison for first place in the SAC, with Moshfegh just one assist short of joining them. Phillips had seven assists on the season and Burrus was second on the Lady Cavaliers with nine goals scored.

Fish joined Southern Lee this season after a five-year college career at East Carolina (2017-18) and Gardner-Webb (2019-21), followed by a stint as head coach of the Sanford Area Soccer League' 09 SASL Fury. Fish, assisted by Perez, coached the team to both the spring and fall versions of the Kepner President's Cup title in 2023—only the second team in SASL history to ever win it—and also the Appalachian Classic title last August, where the Fury did not allow a single goal.