Lee softball starts fast, but falls at UP

Apr. 9—Lee County jumped all over host Union Pines in the first inning of Friday's Sandhills Athletic Conference softball game, but the Lady Vikings weathered the storm and came from behind for a 6-3 win.

The Lady Jackets came out of the bus swarming. Kallie Byrd looked at a strike from Union Pines pitcher Allie Bauer and then smacked the second pitch over the left-field fence. Kasie Roberts walked and then Savanna Mullins doubled, and the home team was in deep trouble right away.

Lee eventually got both of them in for an early 3-0 lead, as Roberts scored on a Cherish Smith groundout and Kendall Mims singled to drive in Mullins. But Lee left two more baserunners on, and the rest of the evening belonged to the hosts.

Union Pines (9-4, 6-1 Sandhills) got two of the runs back in the bottom half of the first, when five straight Lady Vikings reached after two were out, including four walks and a double by Nicole Norman that drove in the team's first run. The other scored when Adelette Gutierez made it home on the front end of a double steal. Mullins got a strikeout with the bases loaded to keep her team in front.

Union Pines took its first lead in the third. Elizabeth Andrews tied the game with a leadoff homer, and the Lady Vikings scored again with two out on a hard-hit ball from Corryn McCutchen that the Lee defense misplayed into a little league home run and a 4-3 Union Pines lead.

The Lady Jackets got two on with one out in the fifth, but lost the inning to a double play. Union Pines added another two-out run in its half of the inning on a Nicole Norman single followed by an RBI double from Trinity Whitt. They picked up an unearned run in the sixth to end the scoring.

Smith and Mullins each had two hits for Lee, while Norman went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Vikings.

Lee County, now 4-6, 3-4 on the season, travels to Hoke at 6 p.m. this evening. Union Pines, the No. 5-ranked team in the 3A East by MaxPreps, travels to Heritage for a Wednesday evening game.