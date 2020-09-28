Lee Smith, Robert Woods, EJ Manuel, Marquise Goodwin had a Bills ‘homecoming’

A lot has changed around One Bills Drive since wide receiver Robert Woods was a member of the Buffalo football team. Woods returned to Orchard Park this weekend with the Los Angeles Rams in a game that ended up being nothing short of an emotional roller coaster for both sides.

The Bills ended up winning 35-32.

In terms of familiar faces, there really weren’t many that Woods knew of. Among the players still on the Bills from when Woods was, there’s tight end Lee Smith.

As things go in the NFL, guys are still friends even if business takes them in another direction, like Woods going to the Rams. Prior to kickoff on Sunday, it looks like Woods and Smith linked up and said hello on the field at Bills Stadium, but they included a couple of other former teammates that weren’t at the games as well.

Former Bills quarterback EJ Manuel took to his social media account on Instagram and shared a fun photo. Manuel, Smith, Woods and another former Bills wide receiver, Marquise Goodwin, all evidently jumped onto a video call and had a pre-game chat while Smith and Woods were actually on the field together.

Manuel’s post said Woods called it a “homecoming” for the crew.

Check out Manuel’s story post via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber below:

A (virtual) reunion for Robert Woods, Marquise Goodwin and EJ Manuel in Buffalo yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZpZLRZM2iK — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 28, 2020





Maybe the reunion, of sorts, helped out the guys who played in the game too? Smith, inactive for the first two games of the season, played, and only played one snap… and he scored on the play. Meanwhile Woods hauled in five of his six targets for 74 yards and had a touchdown.

Currently Manuel is not on an NFL roster, but Goodwin will be with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, at least. After being traded to Philly this offseason, Goodwin decided to opt out of the season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

