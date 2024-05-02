Lee represents in Sandhills baseball semis

May 1—Half of Tuesday night's Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinal spots were taken up by Lee County teams.

Results of those games were not available at press time, but both Lee County and Southern Lee took care of business in their tournament openers, including a huge win for the Cavaliers, who are squarely on the state playoff bubble but may have punched their ticket on Monday.

Southern began its season with nine losses in 11 games, but then righted the ship and started playing strong baseball. On Monday night, the Cavaliers traveled to Laurinburg and faced a Scotland team that needed the win just as badly as they did. Southern rose to the occasion and clobbered the Fighting Scots 15-3.

The Cavaliers, now 10-14 on the season, improved to No. 30 in the NCHSAA 3A East RPI ratings. The top 32 teams will get in, meaning that while Southern is not safe, it will require three teams to pass them with conference tournament wins. Scotland, at No. 33, will need someone to drop below them and no one move up. The Cavaliers took on Pinecrest in a late Tuesday semifinal game.

The game was tied 1-1 after two complete innings, but the Cavaliers had a five-run third inning that was all earned runs except for the final one. Caleb Waters, Cooper Moss, TJ McAuley and Dylan McBurnett all had hits in the inning.

Southern added another run in the fourth before the Scots (8-11) picked up two in the last of the fifth. The score was 7-3 with two innings to play, but the Cavaliers dominated them. Southern scored two in the sixth and then six more in the final inning. They sent 11 men to the plate in the final frame, which began with six straight singles by McAuley, Spencer Stephens, Bryan McCollum, Luke Waters, Cameron Richey, and Cooper Harrington.

Harrington went the distance on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out 10. He also went 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored. Richey was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, and McAuley 3-for-4 with three runs scored. McCollum, Marcus Blanks, and Caleb Waters all had two hits.

Lee County 7, Union Pines 6 (8 inn.)The Yellow Jackets were not in a must-win situation, having won the Sandhills 3A and thus in possession of an automatic playoff berth with conference champion status. That didn't mean they wanted to lose to the rival Vikings, however.

Lee (16-9) was down 6-2 going to the bottom of the seventh inning against Union Pines, another SAC 3A team on the state playoff bubble. However, the Jackets came out fighting. Luke Sheets walked, BJ Brown singled, and Walker McDuffie singled, loading the bases with no one out. However, Union Pines put Lee down to its final out on a strikeout followed by a Blake Carlyle sacrifice fly that still left his team down by three.

Landon Miles hit a shallow single that reloaded the bases after being down to his final strike. Josh Hall stepped up, got ahead 3-1 against Union Pines pitcher Tyler Lewis, then lined a single into left field that scored two runs and got Lee within one. Finally, pitcher Gavin Swann tied the game when he grounded a single up the middle that scored Miles with the tying run.

Lee wasn't able to win it there, but in the eighth, Swann pitched a scoreless inning and then Sheets led off the bottom of the inning with another walk. With one down, McDuffie singled and Sheets motored into third. Andrew Stanfield hit a comebacker to the mound, and Union Pines' Dylan Benedict fired home, but Sheets beat the tag to win it for Lee.

Stanfield started the game for the Jackets and struggled early on, allowing three runs in the third and fourth innings as his team fell behind 6-2. However, Blane McDonald came in and shut down the Vikings for 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts, and then Swann came on and struck out the side in the seventh before also tossing a scoreless eighth.

McDuffie went 4-for-5 and was the only Jacket with more than one hit, although Sheets walked four times leading off and scored three runs.

The Yellow Jackets played at Richmond in a late Tuesday semifinal game.