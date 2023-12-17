Lee reflects on Valdosta's hot hoops start

Dec. 16—VALDOSTA — Basketball for the Valdosta Wildcats continues to impress followers of the team. The team boasted a flawless eight-game win streak until their recent game versus St. Anne-Pacelli, where they took their first loss of the season 46-58 after a close game.

When asked what he thought contributed to such a great start to the season, Head Coach James Lee said, "We played a really tough summer schedule, and it really prepared us for this season."

When looking at the Wildcats roster, it is easy to see how Valdosta can control the games it plays. Lee contributes much of their success to the talent present on the team. Discussing some standout players, he said, "Israel Jenrette is living up to the hype as the biggest prospect in South Georgia right now. Eric Love is taking a huge step up, as we expected, and Chase Holmes is having a really good year and a really good season."

Lee also wanted to highlight impressive stats from his team, such as Chase Holmes sitting at a 60% success rate on his three-pointers. Then there is Grant Jackson, who has three double-doubles (a single-game performance in which a player accumulates ten or more in two of the following five categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots).

When asked if the team is doing anything different this season, Lee said, "We've really embraced everybody being high IQ guys, from the staff to the players. We're trying to improve every day, not just after games. Every day."

Coach Lee really focuses on self-improvement and wants his team to do the same. Lee described how he regularly checks his team's screen time on Hudl (an online application used to help a team capture, analyze, and share video) to hold them accountable for improvement.

The team has an exciting schedule coming up with a lot of travel. The Wildcats will travel to Norcross on the 21st to participate in the Creek Christmas Classic Tournament. Then, on the 28th, the Wildcats will travel to Coral Springs, Florida, to join in another two-day set of games. After all that travel, the Wildcats should be in good shape to start their regional games, beginning with Richmond Hill on Jan. 5th, 2024.