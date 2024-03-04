Lee Marks joins Memphis football as new running backs coach

Memphis football a new running backs coach: Lee Marks.

Marks had been the running backs coach at Washington. He will replace Sean Dawkins, who left to become running backs coach at Cincinnati. Marks was previously the running backs coach at Fresno State and Boise State and also served as interim head coach for Fresno State in 2021.

Coach Ryan Silverfield worked quick to replace Dawkins with spring practices kicking off in a few weeks. Memphis' spring game is set for April 20.

“My family and I are excited to join the University of Memphis football program and look forward to making Memphis our new home,” Marks said in a release. “This program has a rich history of winning and developing great players. I am excited to bring my hunger and grit to this team. We’re #ALLIN to win championships.”

The Tigers' have been known for their strong running back play over the last decade. Memphis did not have a 1,000-yard rusher in 2022 but added transfer Blake Watson before the 2023 season, and he rushed for 1,000 yards to help the Tigers to a 10-3 campaign.

Watson exhausted his eligibility and is turning pro, but Memphis added South Carolina transfer running back Mario Anderson to a room that also includes Sutton Smith, Jay Ducker and Brandon Thomas. The Tigers are expected to compete for the American Athletic Conference title in 2024 and potentially the College Football Playoff.

At Washington, Marks helped guide running back Dillon Johnson to a 1,195-yard rushing season in 2023. The Huskies won the Pac-12 and went to the National Championship behind a dynamic offense led by head coach Kalen DeBoer, who left after the season for Alabama.

“We could not be more excited to add Lee Marks to our staff,” Silverfield said in the release. “Lee is very well regarded in college football as one of the very best running backs coaches in the country. His experience and ability to build relationships will make him a tremendous addition to our program.”

