Lee Kiefer Wins First Ever Gold Medal In Women's Individual Foil

- Team USA's Lee Kiefer defeated Inna Derglazova (ROC) 15-13 to claim gold

- She is the first woman to win gold in individual foil and is the third fencing gold medal winner in Team USA Olympic history

-Kiefer, a graduate of Notre Dame aligned with the Bluegrass Fencers' Club in Lexington, Kentucky, is a decorated victor, a four-time NCAA champion, and a nine-time individual Pan American champion