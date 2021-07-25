Lee Kiefer Wins First Ever Gold Medal In Women's Individual Foil
- Team USA's Lee Kiefer defeated Inna Derglazova (ROC) 15-13 to claim gold
- She is the first woman to win gold in individual foil and is the third fencing gold medal winner in Team USA Olympic history
-Kiefer, a graduate of Notre Dame aligned with the Bluegrass Fencers' Club in Lexington, Kentucky, is a decorated victor, a four-time NCAA champion, and a nine-time individual Pan American champion