Lee Kiefer to Compete for Women's Foil Individual Gold, First Chance at Gold for U.S. Since 1904 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Lee Kiefer will earn her first Olympic medal and become the first American, male or female, to medal in the individual foil event since 1904 when she competes for the gold medal in the event later this morning. The three-time Olympian will face Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal round.

Kiefer started off with a 15-4 win over Singapore’s Amita Berthier in the Table of 32. She then crawled back from 6-2 and 10-7 deficits in the Table of 16 against Canada’s Eleanor Harvey before winning 15-13, escaping the potential upset.

In the quarterfinals, Kiefer defeated Japan’s Yuka Ueno 15-11 to advance to the semifinals. She then faced ROC’s Larisa Korobeynikova, where Kiefer got out to a fast 11-2 start and finished off the Russian before the first period was concluded.

Deriglazova is the top-ranked women’s foil fencer and the reigning gold medal winner from 2016. The gold medal match is set for 7:45 a.m. ET.