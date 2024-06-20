Lee Heroes drop two games in twinbill

Jun. 20—The Lee County Heroes were back on the field Tuesday evening after a 12-day layoff, and the team may have been showing some rust in dropping two games to the visiting North Wake USA team, who had the luxury of an extremely tough pitcher who threw them on her back and carried them to two wins.

Lee County lost the opening game of the doubleheader 3-0, then showed better form in game two but lost the game 6-5 with the tying run on third base in the final inning of play.

The Heroes, now 3-3 on the season, remain at home for their next game, tonight against South Wake at 6:30 p.m. Lee County Heroes home games are played at Carson Oldham Field, the home park of Grace Christian during the spring season. The team features players from both the Lady Crusaders and Lee Senior, along with Union Pines High School.

Game one of Tuesday's twinbill was a pitcher's duel in which North Wake pitcher Avery Modlin went the distance and then some. The games were scheduled for four innings each, but after four complete, the game was scoreless. Lee pitchers Kinsley Pugh, Hayley Pugh and Victoria Thomas had matched Modlin zero for zero.

Unfortunately, North Wake broke through in the fifth and pushed three runs across the plate before Lee could get out of it. Down 3-0 in the bottom half of the inning and still facing Modlin, Thomas managed a leadoff walk, but the next three batters made outs.

The only hits for the Heroes were a one-out double in the second inning by Hayley Pugh and a one-out single by Maryn Davis in the fourth. Davis could have potentially won the game had she scored, but her attempt to get into scoring position resulted in a caught stealing.

North Wake turned Modlin loose to start the second game as well, and already had a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the second when they decided to try another pitcher. The visitors had scored two in the first inning and one in the top of the second.

The Heroes got on the board without benefit of a hit to begin the second inning against the new pitcher. Aubrey Gunter walked, and then three consecutive Lee batters, Adison Gardner, Olivia Hochevar, and Kinsley Pugh, were hit by pitches. The North Wake coach promptly returned Modlin to the circle. Harleigh Carlyle grounded out to score Gardner and make it 3-2, and then Ashanti Frazier did the same, scoring Hochevar to tie the game.

In the bottom of the third, Lee finally touched Modlin. Thomas led off with a single, and Hayley Pugh walked on a full-count walk. A grounder by Gunter scored Thomas and the Heroes led for the first time, 4-3.

The visitors (7-3) responded with five consecutive base hits to open the next half-inning, scoring three times to lead 6-4 in the top of the fourth. The go-ahead run was fittingly driven in on a single by Modlin, who went 2-for-2. Lee needed to score twice to keep the game going, and three times to win.

They came close. Hochevar doubled on Modlin's second pitch of the inning. It was now a showdown between North Wake's tiring ace and the bats of the Heroes. With one down, Carlyle swatted a hard liner into right for a triple, and the tying run was just a base away.

But Modlin escaped, with a little luck and a little fortitude. Frazier banged a liner that went right to the North Wake shortstop for an out. She started off the next batter 3-1, but rallied and struck her out swinging to end the game.

Modlin won both games of the twinbill, pitching nine innings and throwing 130 pitches. She allowed five hits and two runs with 11 strikeouts. A rising sophomore at Enloe High School in Raleigh, she started for the 4A Eagles this season and went 9-8 with a 3.17 ERA, striking out 172 in 103.2 innings.

Hayley Pugh pitched most of the second game for the Heroes, with Thomas coming in for the final two outs.