Lee Hedges Stadium closing moves games to Northwood, Indy stadiums

High school football games and other extracurricular activities scheduled for Lee Hedges Stadium this fall will not take place due to extensive renovations, according to a release from Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree on Friday afternoon.

Football games scheduled for the stadium will be moved to Independence Stadium and Northwood’s Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium, the release stated.

“In addition to the changes of venue, several of these games would see a change of their playing days based on field availability at the backup locations (i.e., Thursday to Friday or Friday to Thursday),” the release stated.

Playoff possibilities will be discussed as the season draws to a close and officials have a chance to assess the renovations.

Northwood vs. Capt. Shreve during the spring football scrimmage at Lee Hedges Stadium in a past season. The stadium will be silent this fall.

“While this modification is not ideal, we have worked to ensure viable options are available for all impacted schools and that the quality of games and the spectator experience will not be compromised,” Goree said.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

The Caddo Schools released this statement about the closing of Lee Hedges Stadium this fall.

Caddo Parish rescheduled games schedule for 2023

