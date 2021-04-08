  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lee Elder got his moment in the sun at Augusta, but a marketing ploy by Gary Player's son nearly ruined it

Shalise Manza Young
·Yahoo Sports Columnist
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The moment was supposed to be Lee Elder's.

The 86-year-old sat on the first tee at Augusta National on Thursday morning, quietly listening as course chairman Fred Ridley read a short introduction for him, calling him an inspiration and history-maker. He had, at long last, been brought back to be an honorary starter, along with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

And there, over his left shoulder, a white-jumpsuit-clad caddy, Player's caddy and son Wayne, not-so-surreptitiously held a black sleeve of golf balls, the sleeve's logo in camera shot, marring what was meant to be a time at long last celebrating a man who received death threats just for playing in the tournament 46 years ago. Everyone else on the tee with Elder stood respectfully behind him.

Gary Player&#39;s son Wayne held a sleeve of VeroX golf balls as Lee Elder was honored at The Masters. (Screenshot via Daniel Rapaport)
Gary Player's son Wayne held a sleeve of OnCore golf balls as Lee Elder was honored at The Masters. (Screenshot via Daniel Rapaport)

Elder is the first Black man who was allowed to play in the Masters, a tournament held at a course that steadfastly refuses to join many of us in the 21st century. So intense was the hatred directed his way in the lead-up to the 1975 Masters that Elder rented two houses in Augusta for that week, staying in both, doing his best to keep his whereabouts secret, in case anyone who had threatened to harm was in town to make good on their threat.

He was threatened with death — the end of his life — for playing a game. For daring to play a game white people believed, and, if the current makeup of the PGA tour and pretty much every foursome at your nearest course are any indication still believe, is theirs and theirs alone. For being good enough to swing the clubs, not just carry them.

Like so many other Black athletes, Elder had to press on despite slights small and large when he left the comfort of the United Golfers Association, formed for African American golfers when the PGA was explicitly whites-only, and began integrating tournaments. 

He played at country clubs that wouldn't let him use the locker room to get dressed, like the one in Pensacola, Fla. where he won the 1974 Monsanto Open and earned a spot in the '75 Masters. 

He was turned away by an empty Augusta restaurant and told, "We can't serve you here."

His ball suddenly disappeared from the fairway during a round in Memphis.  

A late-night phone call was made to his hotel room, also in Memphis, the city that killed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and led to Elder finishing the tournament with a police escort.

What makes Thursday morning's stunt more painful is that Gary Player, who is white, once invited Elder to Player's native South Africa to integrate a tournament there in 1971 in the middle of its apartheid era, going to the country's president to get permission for Elder to play. 

Expressing a stunning lack of awareness and tone-deafness, Gary Player said after the ceremony that Elder has "experienced a lot of things that I experienced in my life." Unless Player meant that he and Elder are both golfers who have played a lot of golf, it's impossible to see what "experiences" Player and Elder have in common.

And still Wayne Player (whose time at the Master in 2018 led to a civil suit and an arrest) did what he could to hawk those golf balls, the ones his father not only endorses but also has invested in the company that makes them, taking attention away from Elder's moment in the morning sun.

A representative from OnCore said it did not instruct Player to "have our ball sleeve visible" during the ceremony.

Elder's moment came far too late, with his health such that he couldn't use his driver except as a cane to help him stand to acknowledge the crowd. A moment that a cynic would say came only because of the events of the last 10 months, with America having a so-called racial reckoning, with the attention on trying to achieve equity so strong even Augusta National couldn't ignore it.

Trailblazer or not, surviving 86 years as a Black man in this country makes one a damn hero, to paraphrase Dave Chapelle

Elder deserved to soak in his moment without incident, without photos and video of it sullied forever by a tasteless attention grab.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • How Augusta National and Steph Curry got Lee Elder the love he deserves, at last

    Lee Elder opened the 2021 Masters Thursday, and earned his long-overdue recognition ... with a little help from Steph Curry.

  • Rory McIlroy hits his dad with errant shot at Masters

    Rory McIlroy has not gotten off to a good start in his quest to complete the career Grand Slam.

  • Elder statesmen: Lee Elder has his day in the sun at the Masters

    Lee Elder broke the color barrier at the 1975 Masters and was an honorary starter alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player this week.

  • From hitting his own father to finding the water twice, Rory McIlroy's Masters misery goes on

    Even if a green jacket still eludes him, Rory McIlroy can rest easy in the knowledge that he has explored every quirk of Augusta topography, from the waste ground beside the Butler cabins to the back of his father’s leg. Masters 2021, round one: as it happened Yes, 10 years after throwing away a four-shot lead with his tragicomic walk in the woods, the perennial Masters page boy truly outdid himself this time. Swinging the club about as accurately as Kate Winslet in Titanic swung an axe to rescue her doomed lover, he contrived to send his second shot at the seventh straight into the calf of unsuspecting dad Gerry. “I should ask for an autographed glove,” muttered McIlroy Snr, who had barely broken stride. They make them tough in Holywood.

  • Column: Payback for Elder, but he'll never be paid in full

    Lee Elder was 40 years old when he made history as the first Black player to tee it up at the Masters, after so many prime years had already been stolen from him by the scourge of racism. When Augusta National finally extended him the long-overdue honor of serving as an honorary starter, Elder's fragile, 86-year-old body wouldn’t allow him to take even a single swing alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Sitting in a chair at the first tee, an oxygen tube running beneath his nose, Elder listened intently to a glowing introduction by club chairman Fred Ridley before struggling to get his feet Thursday morning.

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: Ja'Marr Chase fantasy football profile

    Liz Loza kicks off the wide receiver chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with LSU star, Ja'Marr Chase.

  • 'Huge step': Cameron Champ amazed by Lee Elder moment at Masters

    Cameron Champ called Lee Elder's honorary starter honor at the Masters a 'huge step in the right direction.'

  • Jordan Speith reflects upon 3 words of advice from Bill Belichick ahead of The Masters

    Bill Belichick once gave Jordan Speith three word of advice that are still ringing true.

  • Sean Miller's firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

    Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

  • Woods serves up laugh ahead of Masters Champions Dinner

    Tiger Woods had Georgia on his mind on Tuesday, tweeting he was going to miss the traditional Masters Champions Dinner hosted this year at Augusta National by Dustin Johnson. Woods will not only miss Tuesday's Champions Dinner but the year's first major as well as he recovers from serious leg injuries sustained in a single-car crash in February near Los Angeles. A five-time Masters champion, Woods is currently recuperating at home after surgery on a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

  • Rory McIlroy hits dad Gerry with wayward shot at Masters

    The incident occurred when McIlroy pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green.

  • Former FSU and Giants receiver Travis Rudolph arrested on murder charges

    Travis Rudolph spent one season in the NFL after a strong career at FSU.

  • The Principles Behind the 20-Minute Metcon Program

    Steal these tips for your own bodyweight workouts.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Paige Bueckers becomes first woman to win Wooden award as a freshman

    The honors continue to roll in for the UConn phenom.

  • Andy Reid sent JuJu-Smith Schuster iconic texts during Chiefs pursuit

    The Chiefs head coach wanted to lure the former Pro Bowler to join Kansas City in its Super Bowl pursuit, so Reid broke out an incredible approach. By Adam Hermann

  • 'We still feel the guilt:' Tyler Summitt, son of legendary coach, tries to move on from scandal

    Five years after then-coach Tyler Summitt was caught having an affair with his point guard at Louisiana Tech, the couple are married and have a son.

  • Jeff Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, will call Saturday's race at Martinsville

    Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."

  • Demetrious Johnson still wants to see knees to grounded opponents despite knockout loss at ONE on TNT I

    Demetrious Johnson still thinks the rule of kneeing a downed opponent should be legal despite being on the receiving end at ONE on TNT I.