Lee County wins silver at Special Olympics

Jun. 13—Lee County sent contingents to the 5-on-5 and individual skills basketball tournaments as part of the North Carolina Special Olympics at the start of the month, and all of the local athletes taking part came away with an award or a ribbon for their efforts.

In the 5-of-5 tournament, held June 1-2 at N.C. State University's Carmichael Gym, the Lee County team competed against rival teams from all across the state and came away with a silver medal.

In the individual skills competition, three Lee County athletes took part, with Angeleah Elizabeth Davenport claiming a gold medal in this competition. Alexander Cole Beasley took a silver, and Joseph William Rosales earned a fourth-place ribbon.

Members of the silver medalist 5-on-5 team from Lee County included Wyatt Alderson, Isaiah James Givens, Alec Jacob Langston, Heather Micaela Liggett, Daekwon McAuley, Izzy McClure, Anthony J. McKoy, Andon Pogoncheff, Loranda Asia Quicksey-Mills, Alyssa Jasmine Smith, and Myles Anthony Smith.

The 5-on-5 team was able to earn a medal despite the fact that a number of the team's players were inexperienced with the sport and had only taken it up recently. They were assembled early in the spring and had about two months of practice before taking on teams from across the state in the tournament. The team won games by seven and by 12 points on the first day of the event to secure a spot on the podium.

More than 1,300 adults and children with intellectual disabilities took part in the events between May 31 and June 2. Seven events were part of this year's games and were all hosted in the cities of Raleigh, Cary, and Holly Springs.