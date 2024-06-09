Lee County Heroes score pair of victories

Jun. 8—Two days after splitting a pair of road games, the Lee County Heroes came home and scored a sweep in a Thursday night doubleheader against visiting Southern Alamance USA 16U at Carson Oldham Field.

Lee County, which features players from Grace Christian, Union Pines and Lee Senior on its roster, scored a 5-2 victory in the first of the two games played, then came back out for the nightcap and won that contest 10-4.

The Heroes (3-1) have a tentatively scheduled game against a to-be-determined foe on Tuesday at home at 6:30 p.m., but the next definite game will be at the Orange County Heroes at East Chapel Hill High School, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Game one of Thursday's doubleheader was close in the early innings before Lee broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run bottom of the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. The game was scheduled for five innings, and Southern Alamance needed four runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game going. They would only get one.

Game two ended after four innings of play and saw the visitors jump on the Heroes in the first inning for three quick runs. However, Lee County responded with four in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. Southern Alamance tied it at 4 in the top of the second, but a six-run bottom of the fourth won the game for the Heroes.

The second game was a dominant performance from Victoria Thomas, a rising freshman at Grace. She went 3-for-3 in the contest with two doubles, a run scored, and two RBI. Thomas also pitched the first two innings of the game, with Union Pines' Allie Bauer coming in to finish up.

The first game saw Lee County outhit the visitors 10-2, but not translate it all into runs. The Heroes took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning after leadoff hitter Olivia Hochevar was plunked and then stole second base. On an 0-2 count, Bauer put the ball in play and Hochevar came in to score.

A crucial point in the game came in the top of the third, when the visitors loaded the bases with just one out against pitcher Abbie Tyner. However, Tyner buckled down and got out of the jam, with the next batter popping up to second baseman Addison Gardner and the third out recorded when Gardner made the play on a groundout.

Southern Alamance did tie the game in the next inning on an unearned run, but then the Heroes' bats came to life in the fifth. Aubrey Gunter led off with a triple, followed by six straight singles from Gardner, Hayley Pugh, Kinsley Pugh, Cherish Smith, Ashanti Frazier, and Maryn Davis.

Kinsley Pugh, the last of three pitchers for Lee County, pitched the fifth to end it. Hayley Pugh had opened the game with two perfect innings before Tyner worked the third and fourth.

Gunter and Gardner were both 2-for-2 with a run scored and had the lone extra-base hits for the team. Davis, hitting out of the 9 hole, drove in two runs.

In the second game, Lee wasted no time striking back after the visitors hit them with three early runs. The first four batters of the bottom of the first—Kinsley Pugh, Hochevar, Hayley Pugh, and Thomas—all reached as the Heroes pulled within 3-2. A Tyner groundout tied the game, and Frazier put them ahead on a sacrifice fly.

The Heroes settled this one in the fourth, as Frazier led off with a double and scored on Gunter's single into right field. After Gardner reached on an error, Bauer drove a hard grounder into left for a two-run double. They had three more hits before the inning ended, a single by Smith, a double by Thomas, and a single by Davis, as the inning ended with the home team up 10-4.

Hochevar and Hayley Pugh each had two hits in this game and Bauer drove in two.