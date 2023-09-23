Lee Corso wants ESPN's College GameDay at Duke football vs Notre Dame

Lee Corso wants ESPN’s College GameDay to be at Duke football's game against Notre Dame on Sept. 30 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

"I hope we go," Corso said in a video posted by Kirk Herbstreit on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I tell ya what, I'll pick Duke, I don't care. .... Personally, even if Notre Dame loses (to Ohio State), we ought to go to Duke. Never been there and they're winning every game."

Duke basketball has hosted GameDay a record 12 times, but Blue Devils football would welcome the crew of Corso, Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee to campus for the first time in program history.

The 18th-ranked Blue Devils (3-0, 1-0 ACC) are aiming to win their first four games in a season for the first time since doing it in back-to-back years in 2017-18. The ninth-ranked Fighting Irish (4-0) host No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) on Saturday night.

Next week’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC. With the Blue Devils’ 38-14 win against Northwestern in Week 3, Duke coach Mike Elko improved to 12-4 through his first 16 games with the Blue Devils. That’s the best start for a head coach in program history.

LIVE UPDATES: Duke football vs. UConn live score updates: Jordan Waters gives Blue Devils early lead

IT'S BEEN NEARLY 90 YEARS?: How will Duke, UNC football handle success? Mack Brown, Mike Elko weigh in on fast starts

ACC CONTENDERS: Why Duke football is a genuine ACC contender after beating Clemson

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and the Blue Devils started their season in primetime with a big-time win against Clemson. It was the program’s first win against a top-10 opponent since 1989.

College GameDay began in 1993 at a game between Florida State and Notre Dame, dubbed the “Game of the Century.” The ESPN show started the 2023 season in Charlotte, where UNC earned a 31-17 win against South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Lee Corso wants ESPN's College GameDay at Duke football vs Notre Dame