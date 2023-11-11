Lee Corso predicts Michigan football to go undefeated, make CFP without coach Jim Harbaugh

Despite the three-game suspension of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh amid the program's ongoing sign-stealing scandal, "College GameDay" analyst Lee Corso remains optimistic the Wolverines can withstand a potential suspension of their coach.

Corso, a former Indiana coach, believes the Wolverines will not feel the loss of Harbaugh, at least in the win column: On Saturday's episode of "GameDay," he predicted an undefeated streak for the Wolverines throughout the duration of Harbaugh's suspension.

"When I was on the sideline at Michigan games, I watched Jim Harbaugh coach," Corso said. "I was very impressed. He didn't call offensive and defensive signals. He worked the officials. He worked them hard.

"But let me tell you: Obviously he does his work during the week. I make a prediction: Michigan will win all of them games and make the College Football Playoff, with or without Harbaugh."

The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead, however, facing off with No. 10 Penn State in Week 11, Maryland in Week 12 and No. 1 Ohio State to end the regular season.

The Big Ten announced Harbaugh's three-game suspension on Friday for violating the conference's rules on sportsmanship (unrelated to the NCAA's own investigation into the sign-stealing scandal). News surrounding the scandal first broke on Oct. 19, implicting former Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions for allegedly using a scouting network to illicitly steal opposing teams' signs.

Harbaugh put out a statement denying involvement when the news first came to light.

"I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter," Harbaugh said. "I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

Michigan has filed a court injunction to delay the Big Ten's suspension. Otherwise, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will coach the Wolverines on Saturday vs. Penn State.

