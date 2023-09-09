Lee Corso pick: Who will he predict to win between Alabama, Texas on 'College GameDay'?

The much-awaited Week 2 game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Texas has finally arrived. All that's left to do is for the Crimson Tide and Longhorns to play, and let the results decide themselves.

Not so fast, my friend: Not until "College GameDay" completes one of the greatest traditions in all of college football: The (in)famous Lee Corso headgear pick.

REQUIRED READING: Where is 'College GameDay' this week?

The venerable "GameDay" analyst has turned his longtime practice of donning mascot apparel into one of the most endearing, must-watch moments of every college football Saturday. No "GameDay" visit would be complete without it, and that's especially true for the massive nonconference showdown between Nick Saban's Crimson Tide and Steve Sarkisians' Longhorns.

But it begs the question: Will Corso predict Alabama to win by donning Big Al's headgear, or will he pick Hook 'Em and Texas? The only way to find out is to watch Corso, celebrity guest picker Joe Namath and the rest of the "College GameDay" crew on the set in Tuscaloosa:

Lee Corso headgear pick

Corso has yet to pick the winner between Alabama and Texas, which he will do at the end of the "College GameDay" show at roughly 11 a.m. CT.

REQUIRED READING: How accurate are Lee Corso's 'Gameday' picks when it comes to Texas, Alabama?

Lee Corso 2023 picks record

Corso so far is off to a perfect 1-0 start, predicting Drake Maye and the 20th-ranked Tar Heels to beat Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks in the Week 1 Duke's Mayo Classic. North Carolina beat South Carolina 31-17 in Charlotte, N.C., a game in which the defense sacked Rattler nine times.

Here's a week-by-week breakdown of Corso's picks:

Week Game Headgear Outcome 1 South Carolina vs. No. 20 UNC Tar Heels UNC 31, South Carolina 17 2 No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama TBD TBD

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Who will Lee Corso pick between Alabama, Texas on 'College GameDay'?