Lee Corso makes his pick for UNC vs. South Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks are set to kick off the 2023 college football season in Charlotte on Saturday night, doing so in a nationally televised game.

With the two teams clashing in Charlotte, ESPN brought College GameDay to the Queen City to preview the day of football. And with that came the picks from the hosts including guest picker Darius Rucker.

The panel of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Darius Rucker, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso made their picks for the game with the first four splitting. But when it came time for Corso, he made his selection that will please UNC fans:

Corso threw on the Ramses headgear to make his pick for the Tar Heels, going along with Howard and McAfee who both picked UNC. Rucker (no surprise there) and Herbstreit went with the Gamecocks in their picks.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire