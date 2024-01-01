Lee Corso makes his pick for the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal

By the end of tonight, we will know which two teams will be competing for a national championship. The first College Football Playoff semifinal is the Rose Bowl between top-ranked Michigan and No. 4 Alabama. ESPN’s College GameDay was broadcasting live from Pasadena, California, the home of the historic Rose Bowl Stadium.

While many have tried their best to guess who wins and what the score will be between the Wolverines and the Crimson Tide, Lee Corso was confident in his weekly headgear pick for the Rose Bowl.

Alabama fans may want to look away, but Corso is picking against the Tide and is rolling with Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. It’s worth noting that of all four teams in the playoffs this season, only one team is new to the playoffs (Texas), and only one has ever won a playoff game (Alabama).

Alabama and Michigan kick things off at the Rose Bowl at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

