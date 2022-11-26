Lee Corso makes his pick between Ohio State and Michigan on College GameDay

Lee Corso has been a college football staple for the past 25-plus years. Even though the lovable Corso is getting older, fans look forward to seeing the headgear pick each and every week.

College GameDay made the trip to Columbus for the biggest game of the year as No. 3 Michigan battles No. 2 Ohio State. This one has the makings of a throwback Big Ten slugfest. It should be a hard-fought matchup between two teams who are hungry to get back to Indianapolis to play for a conference title.

So who did Corso pick? Well, his first headgear pick ever was in favor of the Buckeyes as he threw on the Brutus head. And today was no different. Corso picks Ohio State to beat TTUN and claim their place back on top of the Big Ten.

Lee Corso makes his pick. pic.twitter.com/xyYTzjofLZ — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) November 26, 2022

The crowd is amped and ready to go. Time to see if Lee Corso’s prediction is right. Let’s go Bucks!

Ohio State vs. Michigan preview central: 'The Game' | Buckeyes Wire

