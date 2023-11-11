Lee Corso calls Uga 'ugly' — again — on 'College GameDay' ahead of Georgia-Ole Miss game

Lee Corso of ESPN's "College GameDay" continued his years-long beef with Georgia's bulldog mascot, Uga, on Saturday.

The longtime panelist may have chosen Georgia football to beat Ole Miss on Saturday, but he did it while delivering a jeer at the cost of the mascot, who made his way on set for the coach's headgear pick:

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football vs. Ole Miss: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Rebels

"I'm telling you, looking at him now, this dog is ugly," The 88-year-old said. "But he's more gorgeous now than ever."

Coach wasn't going to pick against Georgia two weeks in a row, he's going with the Dawgs today 🐶#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/TwFM0mnA4X — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2023

The quote has some context, as Corso first called Uga ugly before choosing Alabama to beat Georgia in Week 5 of the 2008 season (the Crimson Tide won 41-30 in a Sanford Stadium blackout).

Corso has been a key figure of "College GameDay" since the pregame show was created in 1987, and is famous for his headgear picks, where he puts on the mascot headgear of the team he picks to win for each week's featured "GameDay" game.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch: Lee Corso calls Uga 'ugly' on ESPN's 'College GameDay'