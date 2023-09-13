Lee Corso apologizes to Uga, who may not have accepted his apology

ESPN “College GameDay” personality Lee Corso memorably picked against the Georgia Bulldogs back in 2008. Instead of picking Georgia, Corso correctly picked the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In the process of making his headgear pick, Corso called Georgia’s beloved mascot, Uga, ugly on the GameDay set. This upset many Georgia football fans, but not as much as Georgia’s disappointing 31-0 first half performance against the Crimson Tide.

It’s all good now, because Georgia has won back-to-back national championships to ease some of the pain of past shortcomings.

Recently, Lee Corso tried to apologize to Uga, but Uga had a different idea. When Corso filmed his apology to Uga, the Georgia mascot got some revenge. Lee Corso wasn’t prepared when Uga went into action.

He s— right on my foot.

Understandably, Corso had to do another take after Uga got some funny revenge.

Here’s the full video of Uga surprising Lee Corso:

"He s— right on my foot." 😭 This moment when Coach tried to apologize to Uga was an all-timer 🤣 Watch him make his 400th headgear pick this Saturday on #CollegeGameDay 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vgg7E3N3jW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 13, 2023

Uga and Lee Corso still may have some differences, but we’ll call it even for now!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire